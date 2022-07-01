Huck Bucket GET IT

At some point in the 70s, the five-gallon bucket appeared at every marina, on every boat and every fishing hole in America. Previously, buckets had been metal. But then it became really easy to pick up a plastic bucket at any job site or behind any restaurant. For the next 50 years we used the plastic bucket to carry bait, beers, or the fish we just caught. It worked pretty well and no one improved on it until recently.

We recently tested the Huck Bucket on a family crabbing trip and it does everything a bucket should do. The difference is that our kids could be using it for crabbing when they have kids. It’s made in the USA out of Spry Tech, polymers formulated for strength and durability. This is a bucket that will hold the weight of anything you put in it, or even your weight. Durability, by default, makes it an extremely eco-friendly product. It has non-skid feet that keep it from sliding around the deck of a boat or kayak—Water runs right underneath it for easy craft cleaning.

The other major feature upgrade from the old spackle bucket is the “spaghetti pot” side handles that make lifting, carrying and pouring far easier. With this construction and 100-percent guarantee, the Huck Bucket is the last 5-gallon bucket you will ever need.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$99.95; thehuckbucket.com]

