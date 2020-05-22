Humble Brands All-Natural Deodorant GET IT

When it comes to taking care of yourself on a daily basis, we strongly feel that one of the most important ways to remain proper and presentable, is to simply smell nice. And the first step to keeping your musk in check is as simple as choosing the right deodorant.

We recently tried the all-natural approach from Humble Brands… and we were impressed. With a wide line of different scents to choose from—from Bergamot & Ginger, to Forbidden Tonka Bean—the wildly unique blends of fragrances are so refreshing. Made from only four sustainably sourced (and clean) ingredients— beeswax, fractionated coconut oil, non-GMO corn starch, and baking soda—and then scented with only the highest quality essential oils, these deodorant sticks only include the best ingrediants.

Humble Brands products only put good, natural things onto your body. This is a very refreshing feeling. And they do all of this without compromising performance. We personally liked the Black Spruce scent the best, in which the brand describes as, “airy freshness of a forest just after it rains, this scent is warm, sweet and floral with a hint of sea spray and wet earth, finished off with a spicy musk.” It really is the deep breath of fresh air that we all could use right about now.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$9.99; Humblebrands.com]

