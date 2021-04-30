Hydrapak Stow 500 mL GET IT

Backpackers and through hikers have long been using collapsible containers to carry water. It just makes sense that when you’re trying to lighten your load for days on end, giving up the luxury of super cold bevies to lose the weight of a water bottle is key. Hydrapak makes a whole line of super useful soft hydration reservoirs, flasks, drinking tubes, and bottles that are great for those doing miles. But the Stow is a fantastic little piece of gear to add to your kit.

As we move away from single-use plastic water bottles, the Stow 500 mL is a great little tool that you can keep in your every day gear or even your pocket for cyclists, surfers, or snowboarders and skiers that is 80-percent lighter than your insulated canteen and even further reduces single use plastics. Constructed of ultra-durable, abrasion resistant TPU & RF welded seams elasticity, it features a cap cover and spill-proof nozzle so you’re not leaking water. Lightweight to pack and forget. Have it when you need it.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$15; hydrapak.com]

