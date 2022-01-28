Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen GET IT

Chances are, if you bought a good Hydro Flask water bottle in the before times (2019 BC, Before Covid?) it’s still knocking around pretty good as you ramped up socially distanced outdoor adventures. Those things were built to last and they are still keeping your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. So, if Hydro Flask is offering a whole outdoor kitchen, you know it’s going to be useful and at the end of the day, very durable.

First, off, this is a pretty extensive set, but each of the items in the collection are available individually, so you can build up your kit piece-by-piece or just go all in. Second of all, this isn’t really backpacking gear; it’s more for backyard dining, beach trips, van life, car camping or boat outings.

Let’s start with the plates ($24.95/ea)—pro grade stainless steel, 10-inch Touchshield that keeps the heat on the food, not your hands. The handy 12-ounce Outdoor Tumblers($24.95/ea) bring a certain nicety to outdoor dining, insulating your hot coffee or cold cocktail with double-wall vacuum and fitted plastic lids, they also double as measuring cups. There are a pair of stackable serving spoons ($19.95) and a handy pro-grade stainless steel Flatware Set ($24.95/ea) to replace your cheap plastic utensils. The highlight of the kit is perhaps the pair of serving bowls. Buy individually or the 3-quart ($54.95) fits inside the 5-quart ($64.95), also pro-grade stainless and Touchshield to keep food hot or cold far better than your Tupperware.

Carry the whole collection in a handy 34-liter Tote ($79.95) of durable dual-layer bonded fabric that is abrasion and tear-restart with mesh pockets (two outer, one inner). This is easy to clean and could also double as as dishwashing sink when you’re without running water. Bundle the two bowls and serving spoons for $125.85.

Again, this isn’t gear for trekking to remote surf spots or climbing the 14’ers, it’s well-made kitchen essentials to make your outdoor meals that much more enjoyable so you spend more quality time with friends and family out in nature. And we all know food tastes better by a campfire or a picnic table.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24.95-$79.95; hydroflask.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!