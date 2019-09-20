Hyperice Hypervolt Plus

When I was younger, personal massage devices were objects my younger brothers and I would gawk at and abuse while our father shopped in The Sharper Image. These days, navigating life in my 40s, I’m suffering from chronic low back pain, so I find any sort of massage device a necessity. Hyperice’s Hypervolt Plus is a high-performance based iteration of its predecessor, boasting 30% more power.

Its small, compact size remains the same (and it’s still markedly quieter than the TheraGun). The motor just delivers a deeper massage, for more targeted relief. It’s amazing for increasing circulation and optimizing warmups and post-workout recovery. It’s super portable, at just 3 lbs, and is TSA-compliant, so you can loosen up tight glutes after a long flight.

The Hypervolt Plus has three speeds and five interchangeable head attachments whether you need to attack tight shoulders or ease back spasms. Even on days I don’t hit the gym, it’s a trusty tool for getting out any knots or kinks. I think I just figured out what to get my brothers for the holidays. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[$449; hyperice.com]