Ibex 24 Hour Long Sleeve Crew GET IT

One of the first names in merino wool apparel made its return in 2021, offering warm, durable base- and mid-layers with new environmentally sound manufacturing standards. As its name implies, the Ibex 24-hour Long Sleeve Crew is comfortable for all-day, next-to-skin wear. It’s a lightweight, versatile layer that works well year-round depending on what you wear with it.

By now you’ve probably heard about merino wool’s superior moisture-wicking, odor-resistant properties compared to synthetics. Ibex ups the durability with a special steam treatment to reduce pilling and make its garments even more comfortable. Besides great performance, Ibex stands out for its commitment to carbon-neutral operations, a significant target in the apparel sector, which contributes 10 percent of the global carbon emissions (second only to the oil industry).—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$98, ibex.com]

