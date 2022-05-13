Ibex Shak Jacket GET IT

When the performance wool apparel company Ibex momentarily had a sabbatical, merino junkies lost their mind. As trailblazers in wool activewear, Ibex always operated with high ethics and refined design standards. So when the brand made their triumphant return, Ibex fans were euphoric. Classic styles, like the Shak Jacket, came back better than ever with updates. Made with dense 100-percent Merino Ponti, the Shak Jacket has a natural stretch, is wrinkle resistant, antimicrobial and soft—all the qualities one has come to expect from Ibex.

The double-knit of the Merino Pontio offers an unmatched warmth-to-weight ratio. Named for the Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, the Shak Jacket has clean restrained lines worthy of its namesake. Equipped with subtle zippered hand pockets and a “latest iphone” large, lowkey chest pocket, the Shak Jacket’s simple, yet sleek design is versatile—ready for rugged adventures to a city soiree.

If this review reads like an advertisement, it’s because this jacket is that good. The Shak Jacket blends form and function while keeping things simple made with materials that will likely out last even your own existence. If you are looking for a high quality, durable jacket in a clean style, the Shak is for you.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$260; ibex.com]

