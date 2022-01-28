Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie GET IT

It’s officially puffer season. No matter where you are in the country, a high-quality, lightweight, technical puffy hoodie is a staple for wintertime outdoor excursions. And this season, we got our hands on the latest and greatest from Ibex, the Wool Aire Hoodie.

This jacket is unbelievable. Its filled with a proprietary merino wool insulation, and it’s mindblowingly ultralight. (And we’re not just saying that. We’ve tried many other puffers like this that claim to be ultralight, but the Wool Aire Hoodie far exceeds that designation.) Its athletic fit is slim but not overly tight at all, it features elasticized cuffs, hem, as well as a scuba hood. It’s made entirely from Bluesign certified face fabric that’s both wind- and water-resistant, and this hoodie keeps your body temp regulated no matter what you’re getting after outdoors.

It’s moisture-wicking, ultra-breathable, and the brand states that its “nearly weightless.” We’d have to wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Not to mention that it packs down into its own chest pocket for quite possibly the most compact transport of a jacket in this category that we’ve ever seen. For your new go-to take-anywhere jacket, you can’t get any better than the Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie. Trust us… it’s that good. —Jon Perino, senior editor

[$285; ibex.com]

