Ibex Woolies 2 GET IT

There’s a lot to like about Ibex, a brand that renewed dual pledges to master the “art of wool” along with an ambitious commitment to environmental sustainability just last year. The Woolies 2 are the ultimate base layer for winter adventures: Made from 100 percent Merino wool, these heavy weight long undies are stretchy and itch-free next to the skin.

We love the quarter-zip top for ventilation in high-output pursuits like backcountry skiing, as well as the two-way fly in the bottoms for more efficient pit stops. Ibex wool feels great on your body, and on your conscience: The brand is climate neutral certified and is committed to creating a responsible supply chain for its materials and products.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$135-145, ibex.com]

