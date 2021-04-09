IceMule Pro XX-Large 40L GET IT

It’s finally starting to warm up all over the country, which means that outdoor adventures are now back on the table for many people. And for excursions like hiking, biking, paddling, camping, fishing, and everything in that space, the IceMule Pro will cover your bases when it comes to hauling your provisions.

Available in three sizes, we opted for the largest in the XX-Large 40L. This badboy can hold so much stuff that we found it to be the only cooler we needed for our provisions on a recent multi-day beach camping trip for two adults and two kids. This is a major win for any parent, seeing as simplicity and eliminating excessive packing needs is key.

It held all of our beverages and perishable food, and kept everything cold and fresh for the entire trip. While the ice did melt significantly by the end of the 48-hour trip, our food and drinks were still icey cold. The brand states that it’s capable of holding 36 beverage cans, plus ice, and will keep ice solid for over 24 hours. We’d vouch that that’s a very accurate claim.

The pack itself is ultra comfortable on your back, it has a wonderful roll-top design that eliminates the hassle of sticky zippers, and it’s also 100-percent waterproof (and even floats when rolled up). Perfect for aquatic endeavors.

It weighs less than 4 pounds empty, and it rolls up to a very minimal package for easy storage. If you’re planning a trip off the grid this spring/summer, then this cooler pack should be in your kit. It’ll simplify things, and keep your precious food and drinks in proper shape for optimal refreshment.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$144.95; icemulecoolers.com]

