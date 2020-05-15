ICEMULE Traveler 35L GET IT

One of the hardest things about transporting many of the capable high-end coolers on the market these days, is simply hauling it. Some of these coolers weigh 30+ pounds (empty), many of them are without wheels, and there are handful out there are are flat-out cumbersome in every way. This is why you might often reconsider even bringing it along for outdoor pursuits.

However, ICEMULE has come up with something that we think is pretty awesome. Meet their Traveler 35L. This thing is one of the most convenient ways we’ve ever transported a cooler. Complete with an included removable butterfly double shoulder strap, we’re able to take this just about anywhere, all while still having both hands free—and speaking as parent with two small kids constantly in tow, this is pretty damn great to report.

Made with their PolarPlus Insulation, this bad boy boasts 48+ hours of ice retention, it’s 100-percent waterproof (it even floats when all closed up), has 100 percent welded seams (this thing is built tough), and features a Bowhead Top for very easy loading. There really aren’t any downsides to this cooler.

From beach picnics to boat excursions, camping trips to backyard BBQ’s, the capability of the Traveler 35L is a well-rounded as it gets. If you’re in the market for your summertime cooler, you need to check out the Traveler as a top contender.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$289.95; Icemulecoolers.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!