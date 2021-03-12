Effusio Sleep+ Get It

Sleep, glorious sleep. Forget popping melatonin pills and wind down with a delightful blueberry-flavored beverage, made with the first dissolvable beverage disc on the market. Each disc contains a blend of melatonin, L-theanine, and chamomile to catapult you off to the Land of Counting Sheep. To support gut health, Effusio also offers Prebiotic+. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$32; effusio.com]

