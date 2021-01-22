Innova Carscan Advisor 5210 GET IT

The check engine light is always a dreaded sight. There’s something wrong with your car and you have no idea what it is or how much it’s going to be. You’re at mercy of a local mechanic. But what if you could diagnosis the car yourself, without any car knowledge at all?

That’s what the good folks at Innova have allowed us to do with the Carscan Advisor 5210. This innovative diagnostic tool allows owners to plug-in to their car’s computer system and find out exactly what’s wrong with their car. Once plugged in, the 2.8-inch color display will show over 20 pieces of information including diagnostic trouble codes and what they mean.

In addition to the significant amount of diagnostic information provided, you can pair this device to the RepairSolutions 2 app to get repair options for your vehicle. And at a very reasonable price point, this tool will give you the power to shop around and find the mechanic with the lowest estimate. In the long run, that’ll save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars––Jack Haworth, Senior Editor

[$100, innova.com]

