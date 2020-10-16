iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Get It

After testing the iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for a few weeks now, I can confidently suggest you throw your bulk-buy brush right in the trash. Unlike other electronic toothbrushes, where you’re applying a fair bit of force, you really just need to let the iO Series 9 do its job, guiding it tooth by tooth as it delivers a just-went-to-the-dentist-level cleaning. The round brush head is actually inspired by dentists, and, when paired with the micro-vibrations, provides a deep clean without aggravating gums. You can opt for the Sensitive mode setting; the brush also displays a red light if the Smart Pressure Sensor gauges you’re pushing too hard. Conversely, a white light signifies if you’re the pressure is too soft and a green light lets you know you’re spot on. In all, there are seven smart modes (Daily Clean, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Gum Care, Intense, Tongue Clean, and Whiten) that are guided by 3-D tracking/artificial intelligence to measure your efficiency along 16 brushing zones. The connected app measures your brush duration, total tooth coverage, and pressure, then signifies which area(s) you need to pay more attention to. The brush comes with three replacement heads (change every three months), a magnetic charger, and a travel case. In all, brushing has become gamified thanks to the interactive color display and app progress reports. Consider me converted. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$300; oralb.com]

