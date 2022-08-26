Isle Switch 2-in-1 Inflatable Kayak & Paddle Board GET IT

In recent years, we’ve been so impressed with the innovative advancements in inflatable watercraft. And one brand that’s taking this whole segment to new levels is Isle—particularly with their new Switch 2-in-1 Inflatable Kayak & SUP. This genius design is so versatile, that we can’t think of a reason not to have this in your car trunk for any excursion near a body of water.

If you feel like getting on your feet for a good SUP experience, the Switch is the ticket. If you feel more like taking a seat and paddling kayak-style, the Switch fits the bill. Or if you even feel like carting around a passenger (or two), the Switch can accommodate your crew. And it does all of these things in impressive fashion. Let’s break it down.

It’s built ultra-sturdy—something you’d expect from a brand like Isle—and once inflated to optimal PSI, this thing feels solid as a rock on the water. It pumps up with ease in less than 10 minutes using its included iSUP handpump, and holds its air for days (even weeks) without compromising any structural integrity.

It measures 11-feet 6-inches long, 6-inches thick, 35.5-inches wide, and has the capability to hold up to 425 pounds (which is very impressive given that this vessel only weighs 19 pounds itself.) It packs up into an included travel case that—when filled up with the pump, paddle, seats, fin, and leash—is about the size of large backpacker’s pack and weighs about 25 pounds. It’s designed to be portable, and Isle hit that nail on the head with precision.

On-the-water performance is as good as it gets. While it’s more than capable to handle just about any flat, calm body of water, we found that it can even hold its own through the shorebreak at our local beach. While we wouldn’t highly recommend trying to surf this thing, when the waves are on the smaller side, you could certainly get away with it.

But what really sets the Switch apart from the competition is the fact that it converts seamlessly into a fully capable kayak. Equipped with an inflatable kayak seat and inflatable footrest—along with a 4-piece conversion paddle that turns your SUP paddle into a double-bladed kayak paddle in under a minute—you can take your standing approach to a seated approach in less than 10 minutes. Not to mention that you can welcome aboard passengers to take a seat while you paddle, and even get your pets onboard if they’re water safe.

The aesthetic deign is stylish and handsome, the ergonomics of transport, storage, and assembly are top shelf, and the overall experience you get with the Switch is next-level. The Switch opens up boatloads of possibilities when it comes to your aquatic endeavors. If you’re on the fence about which watercraft would best suit your lifestyle, then look no further than the Switch. This badboy does it all.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$995; islesurfandsup.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!