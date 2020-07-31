ISM PR 1.0 Saddle GET IT

For cyclists, an uncomfortable saddle goes way beyond the average pain in the ass. If the saddle doesn’t fit you well, it can cause some serious pain or numbness. Most cyclists use a trial and error approach to finding the right saddle, and most of those tend to look pretty similar. But the PR 1.0 from ISM that we tested doesn’t look like any other saddle on the road or trail. The PR 1.0 (short for “performance recreation”) has a front fork shape that is designed to reduce the pressure you put on your genitals’ pudendal nerve and artery while giving your sit bones more contact points.

Usually, we’ll go numb on the wrong seat in about 15 minutes, but after riding the PR 1.0 for an hour on-road and off, things felt great, and even better after some post-ride adjustments and a second outing. To help shift your weight to the saddle’s wide, flat rear (instead of the arms) you mount the ISM slightly lower and farther back than a traditional model.

At 130mm wide, the saddle might be too narrow for those with wider sit bones. If that’s the case, consider ISM’s sister brand Adamo Island Saddles—they have a 150mm wide saddle that works similarly to the ISM’s unconventional models.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$124.88; ismseat.com]

