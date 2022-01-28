Isurus Ti Alpha Hooded 5.4 Wetsuit GET IT

I’ve long heard about this somewhat mystical wetsuit company Isurus. And I stress the words “heard about.” Compared to bigger brands, they do minimal marketing. I got the scoop word-of-mouth, from friends who have been wearing thinner suits in cooler water temps here in New Jersey. We have wild seasonal water temperature swings—70s F from July to October, and now just three months later, it’s in the 40s F with even colder air temps. Locals here started feeling so comfortable in the Isurus 3mm suit that they were wearing them into the start of winter, when you would normally need a 4mm, and a 4mm through the coldest days of winter.

As mentioned above, they do minimal marketing, totally committed to development, and they make a great suit. The Ti Alpha is a chest-zip and features Yamamoto #40 neoprene which has even better stretch and durability than their previous lines. Isurus has expanded their Titanium Z-Fleece lining to now cover 80 percent of the suit. They’ve also done some research and added a ‘Koregulator,’ essentially an additional kidney panel to keep the core warm, and a unique “Arms Up” design, as opposed to designed with the arms hanging down.

And the suits are equipped with drain holes, state-of-the-art zippers and all the other modern functions. They move impressively well in the water, while maintianing exceptional warmth. I have been testing the 5.4 (that’s 5mm on the body and 4mm on your arms and legs) and I can say it’s as warm as any suit out there. This week we had a snowstorm and with a foot of snow in some spots Tuesday morning, I ran across the beach and paddled out in 45-degree F water with a windchill of about 8 degrees. I surfed for over an hour and never got a chill.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$699.95; surfisurus.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!