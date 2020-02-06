Izipizi #C Archi Blue Sunglasses GET IT

Last week, tragedy struck: My beloved Ray-Ban sunglasses, which I’ve had for five years, went missing. I couldn’t find them anywhere, I didn’t have a backup pair, and here in sunny LA, I have a hard time going without shades for more than a day. I didn’t really want to spend a lot of money to replace them, but I didn’t want to be stuck with cheap drugstore frames, either. So I was relieved to stumble on these Izipizi sunglasses while window shopping last weekend. For just $45, I got a stylish, lightweight frame and lenses with 100-percent UV protection. Clearly, I wasn’t the only one who saw this as a smoking deal—the store had just one pair left (now they’re mine). Since then, I’ve been really happy with these sunglasses. They fit well and do a great job of cutting down the Southern California mid-winter glare. I don’t know if my Ray-Bans are lost forever; maybe they’re just sitting underneath my car seat. But I can tell you this: I don’t miss them so much anymore. — Michael Charboneau

[$45; na.izipizi.com]

