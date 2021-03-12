Gear

Muscle strains and soreness are the pits. Supercharge your recovery with the first over-the-counter, FDA-certified topical analgesic. With the beneficial effects of magnesium, enjoy instant relief from discomfort by massaging into the appropriate area until fully absorbed. Other natural ingredients include camphor, vitamin D, and peppermint. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

$17; jrwatkins.com

