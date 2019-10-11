Jack Purcell Canvas Low Top Get It

World-class badminton player Jack Purcell was the obvious inspiration behind the eponymous low top. The B.F. Goodrich Company of Canada created the sneaker for Purcell back in the early ’30s to provide more support on the court. In the ’60s, the canvas shoe took on mainstream appeal and was adapted for leisure actives such as boating and golfing. Since then, its popularity has only grown. The modern day Jack Purcell kicks have been remastered to improve stability, comfort, and fit. There’s an added layer of cushioning, but the styling is very much the same: The “smile” branding along the toe of the shoe pays homage to Purcell’s nickname, “The Smiler.” It’s available in a wide variety of colors, prints, and textures. Best of all, it looks and feels appropriate for guys in their 40s and 50s just as much as guys in their 20s and 30s. This’ll always be a classic. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[$65; converse.com]