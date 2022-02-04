Jack Wolfskin DNA Tundra Hoody GET IT

Recently, Jack Wolfskin announced plans to double-down on technical backcountry gear. In many ways, the under appreciated Europe-based brand is already there. Case in point: The Jack Wolfskin DNA Tundra Hoody, a warm, technical, insulated layer that boasts quality waterproof down and a solid sustainability record—along with an outstanding price. We’re quickly discovering that’s par for the course in all Jack Wolfskin products.

The DNA Tundra Hoody features proprietary waterproof-breathable fabric (from recycled materials) with traceable duck down for a performance puffy that rivals jackets at twice the price. It’s a great outer layer for frigid winter activities from the backcountry to the resort.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199.99;us.jackwolfskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!