Jack Wolfskin Hydro Grid Fleece GET IT

Jack Wolfskin delivers high-performance outerwear at a great price. Exhibit A: The Hydro Grid fleece jacket. This warm, yet light layer is ideal for high-output winter activities, such as cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. The jacket fits slim, with a grid fleece fabric that’s stretchy to move with your body. A DWR finish keeps you dry in light precipitation. Besides offering a functional garment at a reasonable price, Jack Wolfskin is a Bluesign brand that’s committed to responsible and sustainable textiles. The Hydro Grid, for example, does not contain perfluorocarbons, a potent greenhouse gas.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$149.95; us.jackwolfskin.com]

