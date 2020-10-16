Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station GET IT

Anyone else think it’s still so strange that we have the power to use the sun to run our air conditioners and we usually don’t? We could literally be using the light of the sun to cool us from the heat of that same sun and yet only about 12 percent of homes in the U.S. have solar panels. Solar products have come a long way and much of the advancements have been thanks to the outdoor community—those of us who pursue happiness away from electrical outlets.

It’s this need to be off the grid and self sustainable that has led to innovative products like the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station—a 1000-Watt rechargeable power bank that is ideal for off-the-grid adventures, decreasing your carbon footprint, enduring home power outages, and even lowering your electric bill.

The Jackery can be charged three ways, the most ideal of which is solar. It hooks up to two Monocrystalline panels (sold separately $299/each) allowing you charge it up by the power of the sun and then run it for about eight hours. You can also plug it into your home outlets or even charge it from the power of your vehicle while driving.

The Explorer 1000 is the largest system Jackery makes. At 22 pounds, it’s still easy to carry and travel with. Imagine never having to end the fun of camping, boating or other activities because of dying batteries. It’s simply ideal for outfitting a boat, trailer, RV, truck or van for extended travel.

The system was developed by a former Apple engineer, which explains why it’s so easy to use and efficient. Two USB-C jacks, two USB jacks, one DC carport and three AC outlets allow you to fire up your phone, lights, computer, radio, electric grill, as well as small fans and heaters.

Moreover, there’s a huge value to having the Explorer 1000 around your house. From landfalling hurricanes to tornadoes and wildfires, natural disasters (compounded by a changing climate) make having a power station a clutch move for your family in keeping your electronics up and running until the grid gets back up. You could even run a small refrigerator, much simpler, quieter and fuel efficient than a gas generator. It’s a very well-designed unit for all manner of adventures.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$999.99; jackery.com]

