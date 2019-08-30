Janji Runpaca Henley Get It

I’m ghostwriting for one of our testers who spent a couple weeks wearing Janji’s new collection influenced by Mexico. If you’re not familiar with the socially conscious brand, Janji launches two collections of running apparel each year—drawing inspiration from a specific country around the world. Designers team up with local artists to collaborate on specialty prints and graphics. The best part is Janji chooses a local non-profit organization working on clean-water projects from that country and donates 5% of all proceeds to hep fund their efforts. It’s a do-good company you can feel confident about supporting. A standout from the new lineup is their Runpaca Henley. It’s made with a blend of pima cotton and alpaca fleece to provide lightweight warmth during crisp fall runs. Our tester loved the longer 3/4-length sleeve and classic henley neckline. It elevates the style of the shirt, making it an idyllic everyday essential. The fact it’s odor-resistant means it’s also a standout travel staple. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$60; runjanji.com]