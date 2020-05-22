JBL Boombox 2 Get It

An IPX7 waterproof rating to withstand rowdy pool parties and 24-hour playtime are just scratching the surface of the JBL Boombox 2’s best features. If you’re hosting a backyard bash (even if it’s just you and your isolation crew), you can connect two devices via Bluetooth to toggle between playlists without disconnecting and repairing. We love the indoor/outdoor modes. The Boombox 2 will fine-tune its sound so it doesn’t blast thunderous bass in your tiny apartment. Clear mids and highs, with plenty of punchy bass, and a built-in power bank with USB ports round this out as an entertaining must-have. At just 12 lbs, it’s not a pain to bring around either. Summer, even if it’s slightly sheltered in place, just got a lot more fun. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$499.95; jbl.com]

