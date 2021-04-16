JBL Charge 5 Get It

Sometimes new iterations of beloved products miss the mark, but JBL has made consistent improvements to the portable Charge speaker. What’s new: To improve clarity and bass, there’s a separate tweeter, dual passive radiators, and a newly designed driver. The overall design has been optimized to improve its dust- and waterproof capabilities. The built-in powerbank is a party saver; it’ll sap some of the juice from the speaker’s 20-hour battery life, but will ensure your phone stays alive to keep the music going. — Brittany Smith, digital deputy editor

[Available for purchase April 18, $179.95; jbl.com]

