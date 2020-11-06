JBL Quantum 800 Get It

You may not think a gaming headset could (or even should) differ from your usual over-ear headphones, but wear the JBL Quantum 800 for an hours-long session and it’s abundantly clear they’re in a league all their own. A lightweight design with a ventilated headband and plush memory foam ear cushions makes for long-wear comfort. The major draw here is JBL’s QuantumSOUND Signature technology; aside from superior surround sound, you get spatial audio positioning to better detect where other players are, giving you a leg up in battle. Multiplayer chats are clear, and one charge yields a 14-hour battery life, so you can transition from Zoom calls to a game with friends seamlessly. The active noise-canceling keeps you totally immersed in the game, but it also prevents sound from leaking out. We’d say your gaming won’t disturb anyone else in the room—but you’ll be hard pressed to contain your excitement… — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$200; jbl.com]

