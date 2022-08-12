Jetboil Genesis Basecamp System

There is really nothing quite like a meal cooked entirely outdoors in the wilderness. The Genesis Basecamp System is Jetboil’s top-of-the-line dual-burner device system that can pretty much tackle any culinary adventure anywhere you go. It comes with a 5-Liter Fluxpot that can boil water faster than your traditional cooking pot, as well as a 10-inch non-stick ceramic-coated frying pan which can be used in tandem.

Both of these cooking aids and the dual burner can be packed down into one single carry tote. Weighing in at 9 pounds all-in, it’s much lighter (and smaller) than most multiple burner devices on the market. Depending on your pack weight and the distance you need to cover, this can still be brought up into the alpine if needed.

Compatible with 16.4-ounce propane bottles makes it a perfect candidate for those living in a van that don’t want to install an actual stove in their vehicle. The Genesis basecamp system is the perfect cooking device for campers, as well as those who live a nomadic lifestyle but still want to cook great meals anywhere.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$389.95; jetboil.johnsonoutdoors.com]

