Jetty Oyster Shell GET IT

This shell is made of oysters. Yes, you heard that right. Jetty is growing East Coast brand that has been expanding from it’s surf roots to become a favorite in the outdoor space in general. And as a Certified B-Corp, they are focused on implementing sustainable materials. The new Oystex technology is actually recycled oyster shells and recycled polyester, (plastic bottle) diverting both from the waste stream.

This outer piece is ideal for windy days on the boat and the DWR coating/10,000mm waterproof rating makes it great for a day on the trail when the weather doesn’t cooperate. The use of oysters, that most sexy and delicious of bivalves, is particularly relevant because Jetty supports a very progressive oyster reef project in their home waters of New Jersey, which uses recycled shells to recreate habitat for oysters and other marine life.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$134.95; jettylife.com]

