Joule SmartNote GET IT

I have this terrible habit of coming to meetings unprepared. Not unprepared mentally, but I wind up taking notes in a composition book like I’m in third grade, if not an old envelope or a bar napkin.

It’s not a good look.

But with the brand-new SmartNote Smart Three-Ring Organizer, you look like the smartest person in the room. (As long as you remember to charge it at night.)

This is a notebook that has it all in terms of tech, specifically for working remotely and college classes, whether online or in lectures halls. And some day, we will be going to in-person meetings again.

It’s essentially a low profile organizer that charges your gear—Lightning, USB C and Micro USB built into the back cover. The magnetic latch doubles as USB storage. Even the paper inside is reusable smart paper when you use the included Erasable Gel pen. And if your boss’s phone is getting low, you can charge two phones at once.

And just when you think you’re totally James Bond, you stick your phone on the top of the notebook and it doubles as a wireless charger. Brilliant.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$79.99; joulegear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!