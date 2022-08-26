Julbo Meta SunglassesGET IT
Climb a mountain almost anywhere in the world and you’re likely to see Julbo sunglasses—Most likely you’ll see a lot of them. As one of the leading manufacturers of high-end polarized shades—trusted by guides, professional athletes, and laymen alike— Julbo makes sunglasses for a variety of sports and outdoor pursuits.
Now imagine all that expertise and technology packed into an everyday style pair of shades—introducing the Meta. With this launch, you don’t need to cimb 8,000-meter peaks to feel out of place in a pair of Julbo sunglasses. Meta combines the brand’s performance-focused DNA with an urban, classy look for day-to-day local adventures, or just a trip to the grocery store.
The design is thin and sleek, with curved temples, subtle side shields, Griptech anti-slip inserts, and of course, high quality lenses, all combined for both comfort, style, and function. Lightweight and durable, these are our new favorite pair of shades.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor
[$179.95; julbo.com]
