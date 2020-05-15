Juniper Ridge Redwood Mist Body Wash GET IT

Being stuck indoors these days doesn’t mean that you should ever consider slacking on your personal hygiene. It’s amazing how good a nice rinse will make you feel.

That being said, why not scrub yourself down something reminiscent of the natural scents of the Great Outdoors? The wonderful smell of giant redwoods, perhaps? The Redwood Mist Body Wash from Juniper Ridge is just the ticket.

As the brands states, this body wash “brings the wild landscapes of the West into your bathroom, transforming your everyday shower into a refined bathing ritual.” That sounds pretty darn pleasant right about now, doesn’t it? (And we can vouch for this claim).

Steam-distilled in Oakland, California, this body wash is made from organic coconut and sunflower oils, vegetable glycerin, and essential oils. It’s 100-percent plant-based and has absolutely no paraben, phthalate, preservatives, or dyes… and it smells amazing.

Bonus: It also doubles as an all-purpose liquid soap (meaning, it’s as useful in the shower as it is next to the kitchen sink and even at the campsite).

Double Bonus: It comes in a recyclable bioplastic bottle made from renewable sugarcane.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$12;Juniperridge.com]

