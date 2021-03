Keap Active Short Get It

Stretchy and featuring an elastic waistband, we especially dig the smartly designed front pockets that make it virtually impossible for anything to fall out of these athletic shorts. Seriously, you can do handstands and your license won’t budge. Use the code MJEXCLUSIVE15 at checkout for 15 percent off. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$62; keapathletics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!