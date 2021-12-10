Keen Revel IV Polar GET IT

Looking for a winter boot that’s warm and grippy but not cumbersome on the feet? While they’re certainly not trail runners, the Keen Revel IV Polar is a light hiker that’s winter ready, perfect for snowshoeing in moderate cold. Besides feeling light on the feet, what’s most impressive about the Revel IV is how they keep the bottoms of your feet toasty warm, even in sub-zero temperatures; credit the use of reflective, heat-trapping materials in the insoles for keeping you cozy from the soles up.

Sticky rubber grabs snow and ice and 200 grams of insulation in the uppers have an active temperature rating of -25 degrees F. Meanwhile, a waterproof-breathable barrier keeps your feet dry in melting conditions. Two versions are available: mid and high.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$180-200, keenfootwear.com]

