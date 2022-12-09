KEEN Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots GET IT

If you ask us, fall and winter are the best times of year to hit the trails. While many people might get deterred by the cold, wet, and variable conditions, we think it only enhances the experience. And to help us explore farther and longer, we recently slipped our feet into the Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots from KEEN.

First off, we all know you wouldn’t expect anything less than remarkable from the tried-and-trusted brand, but the Targhee III takes our newfound expectations to a whole new level. Our first thought out of the box was the comfort. With most serious hiking boots, there’s an extensive ‘breaking in’ period before we feel comfortable enough to tackle a serious trek. This is not the case with the Targhee. It’s been the brand’s iconic boot for nearly 20 years, and this third iteration only builds upon an already trusted reputation as “The Original Out-of-the-Box Hiker.”

The Targhee III features a sleeker outsole and as the brand states, “More of a sneaker feel” than previous versions, and we think that’s a very thoughtful and welcomed design update. We opted for the mid ankle for some added support and protection during our winter hikes, and we can personally attest that these boots are built to keep you protected and comfortable for hours on end, even in shifty, inclement conditions.

It’s multi-directional lugs in the traction tread grip solid onto all surfaces with little-to-no worry about sketchy missteps, and the waterproof membrane and PFAS-free water repellency work diligently to keep your feet dry—and they do. These are the best hiking boots we’ve used in years. They’re also the perfect gift for that hiking junkie in your life who already has everything.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$175; keenfootwear.com]

