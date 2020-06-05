Keepit Handsome Grooming Cream GET IT

With all the time we’ve spent indoors in the last few months, the chances are that you haven’t gotten out to get yourself a professional haircut are pretty high. However, that shouldn’t mean that you should give up entirely on making your hair look its best. We have something that just might make that easier for you: Keepit Handsome Grooming Cream. This is a very versatile hair product that can be used as a finishing aid to give your hair more of a natural hold (without feeling overly greasy), as well on wet hair before a blow-dry to add volume and maintain shape.

Made for all hair types, this product washes out with no trouble, and it smells fantastic (a very subtle musk). If you’ve been uninspired lately to make your hair look its best, we suggest a little Keepit Handsome motivation with their Grooming Cream.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$22; keepithandsome.com]

