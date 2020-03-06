Kelsen Collection Bundle Get It

Many of us rely on tried-and-true hair products, body washes, and deodorants—so much so that we’re unreceptive to trying anything new. Well, if you’re in the mood to change things up a bit, then the Kelsen Collection Bundle is the ticket. The environmentally conscious brand has a full line of men’s products made from clean, organic ingredients (free of synthetic filters and microplastic). What’s more, everything is packaged in 100 percent recyclable bio-plastic tubes with compostable caps or recyclable glass jars. Founded by professional skateboard superstars Sean Malto and Curren Caples, along with pro surfers Jack Freestone and Mikey February, this brand is true to itself and practices precisely what it preaches. — Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$68; kelsenproducts.com]

