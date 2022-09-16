Kelty Low LoveseatGET IT
Should the durable Kelty Low Loveseat outlast your relationship, you can always let your dog hop up there. The campsite just got a little more comfy with this packable chair for two, great for car camping, RV, beach, boat, tailgating, a friend’s backyard or anywhere else you might be hanging.
The clever differentiator on this product is the height. The seat is just 13.5 inches off the ground, putting you low and close to the campfire. And it’s all about comfort with a slightly reclined design. Each seat has its own holder for your drink—adjustable so that you can insulate your coffee or beer. The durable steel frame construction and 600D polyester ensure you’ll get many seasons out of this one.
It comes with a padded roll-tote storage bag for easy carrying. Once you set camp, it can double as a firewood carrier, as you collect your kindling. Then you can let the dog lay on it, at your feet. Smart and chill.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor
[$139; kelty.com]
