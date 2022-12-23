Kelty Lowdown Couch GET IT

There aren’t many better places to be than seated fireside in an ultra-cozy camp chair—unless that camp chair happens to be a camp couch. We recently sat down around the campfire with some friends and family in the most comfortable campfire seating arrangement we’ve ever experienced, thanks to the Kelty Lowdown Couch.

We always tell people that one of the many camp necessities that you never want to skimp on—along with things like a headlamp, fire-starting kit, tent and sleeping bags—is your camp seating accommodations. This couch is such a pleasure to plant your backside in, that we can’t think of a camp enthusiast on the planet that wouldn’t appreciate its ultra-comfy, slightly reclined design.

With space for three people, you’ve got plenty of real estate for you and your kids, your partner, adventure dog, or even a nice buffer space between you and your dirtbag buddy. It packs up into an impressively compact case, it weighs 20 pounds so we wouldn’t recommend this for any backcountry off-the-grid treks, but it’s the perfect luxury for those local campsites where you simply back your car in.

Its quilted and padded construction adds additional warmth on chilly nights, and the highly durable 600D Poly construction is made to last many seasons in the outdoors. Whether you’re cozying up by a beach bonfire, nestling next to your sweetheart in the woods, or even hosting s’mores night in your backyard for the neighborhood, this camp couch is the perfect addition to all your fireside experiences. Trust us, this is a piece of gear that you never knew you needed.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$179.95; kelty.com]

