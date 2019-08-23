Kenyon Frontier Portable Grill GET IT

I’ve gone through plenty of grills and smokers in my day—the Big Green Egg, Traeger’s pellet smoker combo, and Weber’s iconic charcoal kettle, among others—and all have their place in the backyard cooking quiver. Unfortunately, I live in New York City at the moment and open flames and propane bombs are frowned upon, to say the least, on my outdoor terrace. Which means I’ve been forced into using electric contraptions for the last two years. I’ve worked my way through at least half a dozen, and none of them even comes close to Kenyon’s Frontier Portable Grill.

It plugs into an outdoor socket just like an indoor appliance, which still seems strange to me every time I set it up. But it preheats in only a few minutes, it has eight different heat settings for perfect temperature control, and its marine-grade stainless steel is bombproof (and looks sharp, too). At 24 pounds, the table top version is burly and extremely portable (Kenyon also offers built-in versions). The only downside to it that I’ve experienced is the cooking area: at 155 square inches, it’s noticeably smaller than your average propane or charcoal grill. That said, I hosted a Fourth of July cookout and whipped up enough hotdogs, brats, and hamburgers for 15 people. I use it fairly often for elk and beef steak, and it gets exceptionally hot for an electric grill (up to 500 degrees), so I’ve had no problem searing the outside of a sirloin. And because it’s electric, with the heating element located directly under the cooking grate, the temperature is remarkably consistent throughout (i.e., no hot and cold zones).

Plus, because there’s no smoke, I’ve even used it indoors, along with a griddle, for making bacon and pancakes. Everything about it is easy to use, from precise temperature controls, to simple clean-up afterwards (just rinse out the drip tray and throw it, along with the non-stick cooking grate, in the dishwasher). I know it sounds like I’m raving but, well, I am. If you’re a grill fan and live in a city, I can’t imagine a better grill to make you feel like you have your own backyard. — Ryan Krogh, Features Editor

[$845; cookwithkenyon.com]