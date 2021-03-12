Kilogear Cut Men’s Weighted Short Sleeve Get It

Sitting is killing us. No surprises there. Help combat that sad fact by hopping on the weighted compression clothing bandwagon with this newly launched navy design (black and grey are also available). Wear it while you work, run errands, or grocery shop to help sneak in extra exercise throughout your day. Or, throw it on for your next easy trail run or kayaking excursion to dial things up a notch. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[From $100 with weights; kilogearcut.com]

