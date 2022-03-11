Kinco 1927 GET IT

Work hard, play hard, right? We pride ourselves on doing both, and the lines have been getting a little blurred on the mountain recently with Kinco’s traditional work gloves being part of so many riders/skiers’ kits, but also being an age-old standard for park techs and lift ops.

These are warm work gloves—utilizing the brand’s high performance Heatkeep thermal insulation, with soft, warm inner lining, wicking away moisture and retaining heat. So they tend to work pretty well for riding too, at a price point less than you’d pay for the ski and snowboard brands. (And in a lot of mountain towns, you can pick up the 1927 at the local liquor store.)

The design is a classic, and Kinco has been around forever, simply because they make a durable glove—that trademarked Otto striped cotton-blend canvas on the back-of-hand offers is lightweight and breathable. Old school, durable premium grain pigskin protects the palm whether you’re dragging your hand on your landings or loading butts into chairlifts. While they’ve been around for almost 100 years, the good news is these legacy gloves are also now available specifically sized for women and children.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24.95; kinco.com]

