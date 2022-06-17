Kiolbassa Smoked Meats GET IT

Looking to BBQ this season? We’ve got exactly what you need to please the crowd during your next backyard shindig. Introducing Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. Based out of San Antonio, TX, this is a brand that knows a thing or two about mouthwatering BBQ. From their wide list of smoked sausages—jalapeno, chedder pork, Polish, Cajun style andouille, and more—to their dry cured pepper and hickory bacon, to the chorizo Mexican-style sausage, Kiolbassa has everything you need to feed your loved one’s this summer.

The bacon is some of the best we’ve ever tried, with its smoky, peppery flavor, and then paired with their maple breakfast links, you’ve got a breakfast platter worthy of the Gods. And when it comes to their sausage offering, our favorite was the jalapeno, but we do understand that the spice and heat might not be for everyone, which is where the Polish or the cheddar pork and beef sausages come in clutch. They have such a nice snap in every bite, and they all come fully cooked, so you can spend more time socializing with your guests, and less time tending to raw meat.

This summer, you need to check out what Kiolbasssa has to offer. The flavor is second-to-none, and the ease of cooking is as pleasant as it gets.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[Prices Vary; kiolbassa.com]

