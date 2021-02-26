Klean Kanteen Food Box Set GET IT

When packing food for all of the adventures in your life—from early mornings at the beach with the kids, to multi-day camping trips—you really need to take into consideration how vital keeping your food in tact can be (especially with hungry young adventurers in tow). And if you’re a big fan of sustainable, reusable, and eco-friendly gear, then we have the perfect solution for your outdoor food storage: The Klean Kanteen Food Box Set.

Made from ultra-durable 18/8 stainless steel (BPA-free), as well as food-grade silicon, these food storage solutions are not only built to last and designed for extensive real-world use, but they also contain no plastic at all. To us, that’s a huge deal.

They’re shatter- and rust-proof, dishwasher safe, they have wonderful leak-proof lids (with flexible corners for venting hot food), and while off the grid, these things clean easier than any other food storage container we’ve ever tested—and having two little kiddos in tow, that’s a massive win for us. They’re lightweight, stackable, easy to pack, and simply a pleasure to bring along with us on all of our outdoor excursions. They retain heat (or cold) very well, and this set comes with three sizes: snack-, lunch-, and meal-sized.

We can’t think of any reason why these food storage solutions shouldn’t be in your grab-and-go adventure kit for whatever you feel like diving into on any given day. Afterall, no matter where you are on (or off) the grid, you gotta eat, right?—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$59.95; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!