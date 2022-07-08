Klean Kanteen Insulated TKPro 25 oz GET IT

With more hot days on the horizon it’s always a good idea to bring along a bottle to keep you hydrated. If you have yet to experience the delight of an insulated bottle we strongly recommend you try one out. Klean Kanteen recently came out with their insulted TKPRO 25oz thermal bottle and it’s the perfect vessel to share a hot or cold beverage on the go.

The lid doubles as a 10-ounce cup and the main body can keep your liquid hot for up to 28 hours. On summer days I like to fill it with ice water and it’s guaranteed to stay cold all day no matter how high the temperature gets outside.

My favorite part of this is the 360 degree pour-through-lid which allows you to pour the liquid out without emptying the larger contents in the bottle. This is great for cocktails on the go or retaining ice in your bottle for later refills. You deserve to enjoy your drinks at the perfect temperature no matter where you are and this bottle makes that easy.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$44.95; kleankanteen.com]

