KNOPF NY-405 Luxury Watch

Every man needs at least one luxury timepiece in their style profile. It’s a staple that serves you as well on date night as it does during a long day at the office. It’s reliable, durable, handsome, and timeless. It’s the type of thing you pass down to your kids one day. And while there is no shortage of fine timepieces on the market, we just got our hands on our new favorite of the year: The NY-405 from the fine folks at KNOPF New York.

This beautifully engineered timepiece is the perfect complement to any outfit, on any outing. It’s sophisticated and aesthetically refined in a refreshingly subtle way for a watch of this stature. It exudes a respectable elegance that doesn’t demand every person in the room’s attention—only the ones with a keen, tasteful eye for the extraordinary. This sentiment is explicitly intentional by its engineers.

It’s designed in New York, and certified Swiss Made, it is automatic/self-winding and powered by superb mechanical movement with 44 hours of power reserve. This timepiece never skips a beat, and it’ll last you a lifetime.

For any guy with a refined taste in subtle elegance, this is the watchmaker you need to keep your eyes on right now. The brand’s product speaks for itself, and their unique take on luxury is a breath of fresh air when compared to gaudy, overpriced timepieces in this very same segment.

If you’re looking for latest in top-shelf timepieces, then KNOPF is where it’s at. This needs to be the next addition to your watch arsenal, and this also makes for the perfect gift for that watch aficionado in your life who already has everything else. The KNOPF NY-405 is that good.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$2,500; knopfwatches.com]

