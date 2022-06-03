Kodiak Selkirk Boots GET IT

Kodiak scores high style points for its vintage-look hiking boots. The century-old Canadian brand earns its throwback style with a long history of producing workmanlike footwear. The Selkirk is a mid-height hiking boot that’s pared down to save weight yet still constructed with a full waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry on wet trails.

As a paddler, I’ve been surprised at how well the Kodiak soles cling to wet rock. Though it may not be a concern for typical users, the Selkirk boots also remain comfortable and fit well when totally drenched. The price is hard to beat, too, and the brand is committed to reducing its….ahem…footprint with recycled materials.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$155; kodiakboots.com]

