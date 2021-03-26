KT Recovery+ Wave Get It

This product only came out in February, but we’re not sure how we endured so many years of joint stiffness and minor injuries without this FDA-cleared wearable device. Recovery+ Wave works by delivering electromagnetic-pulsed shortwave therapy wherever you apply it on the body to relieve pain associated with sports injuries, knee pain, arthritis, back pain, carpal tunnel, sprains, and other ailments. Ideal for athletes, we love using the Recovery+ Wave after a tough training day. — Perri O. Blumberg, Contributing Editor

[$35; amazon.com]

