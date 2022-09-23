Küat Piston SR Bike Rack GET IT

Fall is our favorite time of year to hit the trails on our mountain bike. The summertime crowds are gone, the cool breeze keeps us from overheating, and those epic autumn colors really begin to pop. But for most people, they don’t have a trailhead right out of their front door, which means bike transport is a big part of their routine. And we’ve certainly had our fair share of headaches when it comes to finding the best bike transport solution. From clumsy nylon straps hooked underneath our hatchback door, to sharp corners and protruding bolts that scratch our bike frame, it’s no secret that many bike racks on the market will have a tendency to be less-than-stellar to use in the field—At least, this is what we thought before we got our hands on the Küat Piston SR Bike Rack. This is the best bike rack design we’ve ever used.

If you only need to haul one bike, this is the best rack you’ll find on the market right now… trust us. It easily mounts to just about any rooftop crossbar (in only about 10 minutes), and it’s a matter of one quick button to open the OneTap™ hydro-pneumatic tire arms on this badboy to load your bike. This genius design has absolutely no contact with your bike frame, and your tires sit flush within the single-tray solution (no matter the size of the bike). You press a button to open it up, load the bike, and simply pull the tire arms inward to ratchet it secure. There are no straps, clips, buckles, dangly things that need to be tightened, and the whole thing folds up to sit only a few inches high atop your vehicle when not in use. Have we used the word ‘genius’ yet?

It’s constructed of all metal, genuine Kashima coated struts, has an integrated high strand 10mm cable lock (super solid), FastFit™ tool-free wheel chock system, and a really badass TIGER DRYLAC Powder Coat finish for that rugged-yet-refined look. It also comes fully assembled, ready to rig to your vehicle in minutes. It holds up to 67 pounds, has a 53-inch-long wheelbase, and can support tires up to 5-inches wide.

We can’t emphasize enough how easy this rack is to operate—from unboxing, to installing, to loading your bike. If you’re a minimalist, have an affinity for thoughtful (i.e. genius) design, and can truly appreciate the simple pleasure of a well-built product, then the Küat Piston SR is the bike rack you need. From road bikes, to MTB, to e-bikes, this is the easiest, safest, and overall best-looking rack you’ll find anywhere.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$449; kuat.com]

