KÜHL Resistor Pant GET IT

Properly getting after your favorite outdoor adventures means dressing accordingly. And while many of us love to slip on the boardshorts and bikinis in lieu of those fall/winter layers this time of year, sometimes you really need to have your legs covered. Whether you’re hiking, biking, camping, rock climbing, scrambling, or even just ambling around town, a solid pair of active pants is a staple in any outdoor junkie’s kit. And the KÜHL Resistor Pants are a superb choice.

These pants move with you wherever you need them to, and they simply feel so-damn durable—yet ultra-comfortable—in all situations. The material is a 58-percent cotton, 29-percent nylon, 13-percent Spandex blend of awesomeness, and the four-way stretch woven into an X construction gives you unmatched movement and rebound. We hiked a couple miles to our local lake for some morning fishing, and we even tested these out on the mountain bike trail for some afternoon single track. They stretch so well, and they breathe so wonderfully—without ever giving us the feeling that they might bust at the seams.

And with a stylishly slim, modern tapered fit, you literally take these anywhere—the crag, the trail, the pier, the office, Happy Hour, kids’ birthday party, and anywhere in between. You could literally wear these pants anywhere without any awkward looks. Trust us. If you were to choose only one pair of pants to wear for the entire season, these might be it.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$119; kuhl.com]

